Video: A broking minute with Darren Thomas
Pedalcover managing director Darren Thomas takes on Insurance Age's broking minute challenge.
Darren Thomas, managing director of Ewenny-based broker Pedalcover, reveals what his favourite take-away is, whether he has ever had 15 minutes of fame and who would play him in the movie of his life.
Don’t forget to read the full Broking success with Pedalcover to learn more about the history of the broker, why all staff members are former cyclists and the benefits of being so niche.
