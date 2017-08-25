Broking success: Pedalcover's Darren Thomas

Racing along: Pedalcover’s managing director Darren Thomas explains why mixing business with a passion for cycling has been a career highlight and how the broker is planning to keep pedalling forward

▶ What is the history of Pedalcover?

I’ve always worked in insurance – I was a partner in a very successful insurance broker caller Hedges & Rose many years ago. That was sold off to Giles Insurance. After a time out I decided to set up another insurance business. I’ve been a cyclist since the age of thirteen. As cycling became very popular I noticed there were a lot of bike insurance companies being launched. I looked at them and I just didn’t think their policies were good, so I thought maybe it’s about time I set up a broker and launch a new policy. That was the idea for Pedalcover, which is a trading name of Kingswood Insurance Brokers.

▶ How have you grown the business since you set it up?

It has grown massively. Our turnover has doubled year-on-year. We started off with two members of staff and now we’re up to 10. We’re not a quote-and-buy company – we speak to all of our clients and that’s very important, the business wouldn’t succeed without that sort of connection. I only ever recruit people with a cycling background because everybody can learn insurance but you’re either passionate about bikes or not.

▶ How do you recruit people – is it difficult to find employees with a cycling background?

Wales is a massive hub for cycling. The first chap I recruited I had known for years and he was an ex-professional cyclist. It started with a friend-of-a-friend and then because I’m well known and all of my staff are well known within cycling, it tends to be that people will gravitate towards us because they like what we do.

▶ What are the benefits of being so niche?

Too many of the off-the-shelf products with the major insurers are just not good for our clients’ lifestyles. We specifically target people who have high-value bikes and do racing and because we are all cyclists here we understand what they need.

▶ What’s the most important aspect to consider when you’re insuring these people?

We speak to all of our clients, it’s about personal contact. We always try to customise a policy to their needs so we cover what’s really important to them, i.e. their bikes. We look at each person as an individual. I don’t think our model would work if it was a big quote-and-buy or a massive corporate. That’s what we’re trying to hold on to.

Too many of the off-the-shelf products with the major insurers are just not good for our clients’ lifestyles… We are all cyclists here we understand what they need

▶ On the insurer side you only work with Axa – have you thought about working with other providers as well?

At some stage in the future we’ll probably have to speak to other insurance companies. But the reason we’re one hundred percent supportive of Axa is that Pedalcover was just a seed of an idea three years ago. Usually the first thing insurance companies look at is volume. It’s easy to look at volume afterwards but not when it’s a new idea. They were very supportive from the start and they’ve enabled us to get to where we are.

▶ Who are your competitors?

Our competitors would be the cycle-only insurance companies. There are lots of those. People are seeing that cycling is a cool sport and they have jumped on the bandwagon and tried to launch a bike insurance policy.

▶ Are you looking to make acquisitions?

It’s something I’ve considered, but it’s about looking at who would be right for our business because of the way we do things. What would be a good fit? We don’t do bike only insurance as a model so maybe we’ll look to see if any of those fit our business. We want to keep expanding the business and I wouldn’t rule acquisitions out in the future, but there’s nothing in the pipeline.

▶ What do you think about technology in the sector?

The way people buy insurance these days is very old fashioned. The difficulty is finding somebody who is ahead of the times and looking to the future. Our current provider is SSP so we were affected by the big outage last year. It had a massive impact on our business. We’ve looked at alternatives, but I don’t think there are a lot. Ideally I’d like to find a young up and coming company like us so that we can grow together and they can develop something bespoke for us. It’s been my frustration for the last year and it’s one of the biggest issues holding us back at the moment.

▶ Where do you see the biggest opportunities?

Cycling is still a growing market. We’ve grown quickly in three years and the possibilities are endless for us if we keep doing things the way we are. Everybody is looking to be healthier at the moment and lots of cities are encouraging people to get on bikes – the possibilities for us to attract more clients are endless.

We’ve grown quickly in three years and the possibilities are endless for us if we keep doing things the way we are

▶ What has been the highlight of your time in the industry?

In the 30-plus years I’ve been in insurance, Pedalcover is the highlight. Because it’s so close to my heart and I love cycling. It’s the perfect job for me, doing insurance, which I’ve always done, and dealing with people who own bikes.

▶ Have you had any low points?

When we sold our last business to Giles that was a difficult time. You automatically assume that when you’re acquired by a bigger business they’re going to bring something to you. When you’ve worked hard to build up a business and you see that necessarily they haven’t always got the answers. I saw that they wouldn’t be taking the business that we had grown forward as I would like. That was not so much a low point, but it was a difficult time. It’s nice to be back in good form now.

▶ You were crowned Broker Start-up of the Year at the UK Broker Awards last year. What did it feel like to win?

It was fantastic. I took Hugh Wilson, who was our first member of staff, and the two of us went to London and we were delighted. We were shortlisted for three awards. It gave us massive recognition. Being shortlisted for the Marketing and Customer Engagement Award gave me great delight. We really try to go the extra mile with our customers.