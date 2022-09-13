Broking Success: From football to insurance

Managing director of Mason Owen Financial Services, Andrew Gibbons tells Insurance Age how he went from being a semi-professional footballer to entering the world of insurance.

When I was at school, I decided I wanted to go into something finance related. However, I was a good footballer, and I was offered terms at Bolton Wanderers and became a semi-professional footballer. I wanted to leave education but my wife-to-be, who I met at school, convinced me to stay