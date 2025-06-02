Interview: Keith Hector, Covéa

Keith Hector, commercial lines director at Covéa, looks to make e-trade limits more flexible, highlights “buoyant” schemes business, and teases new products as he targets £200m GWP in 2025.

Speaking to Insurance Age, Hector noted there is traditionally a £5000 limit on e-trading, and Covéa is looking to be more flexible – but has no specific increase in mind.

“I don’t want to speculate on where that goes, because I think it’s largely driven by what brokers want it to be. But I’m certainly pressing my team to make sure that they’re looking at all the angles to expand the scope and scale of our products so that they can hit all the opportunities. But I think we’re also in the hands of