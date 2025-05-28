Cotty eyes Bristol becoming Thomas Carroll’s largest region

Gareth Cotty, group chief commercial officer at Thomas Carroll, details the agility in being independent, opportunities for the Bristol office to become its largest region, and notes further buys and office expansions are not off the table.

Caerphilly-headquartered Thomas Carroll switched over to an employee ownership trust on 8 December 2023, in a move the broker flagged as key to its long-term succession plan, having never entertained the option of a trade sale.

Cotty, pictured, explained: “Despite saying for as long as I can remember that Thomas Carroll won’t be sold, every broker said they’re not for sale until the day they announced they’ve sold the business. So there was a scepticism from some that even though we were adamant