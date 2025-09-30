 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

SMEs to step up cyber defences as over half experience cyber attack in past year

Cyber crime
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Hiscox has reported 94% of SMEs surveyed are stepping up their cyber defences and are planning to boost their investment in cyber security over the next 12 months, as 59% of respondents said they experienced a cyber attack in the past year.

In the Hiscox Cyber Readiness Report, lifting the lid on the level of cyber risk facing SMEs, 70% of respondents said they were extending the cyber training they provide to employees over the next 12 months. Some 60% of respondents said they were hiring additional staff to increase cyber resilience.

The ripple effect of a cyber-attack is significant, Hiscox observed, with almost a third of respondents reporting a reduction in business performance indicators and 29% incurring increased costs

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: