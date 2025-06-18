Lycetts to invest more in technology, with opportunities in softening market – Barclay
Ian Barclay, CEO of Lycetts, told Insurance Age the broker is investing in technology whilst keeping face-to-face relationships with clients, as he sees opportunities in a softening market.
Over the past five years, Barclay, pictured, noted insurers have moved considerably in the use of data.
“Therefore, how we present things to insurers has to change, and we need to be using that that data more effectively. And that could be to make sure that actually our proposition continues to evolve as our client needs evolve.”
Since Barclay took on the role in September last year, Lycetts has been investing in technology and data, and there is always more to be done, he suggested.
“Some of that
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Clear strikes deal for Surrey-based CR Toogood & Co
Clear Group has bought £14.5m gross written premium commercial broker CR Toogood & Co.
Aviva launches Accept Quote functionality in mid-market push
Aviva has launched its Accept Quote functionality with brokers now able to accept regionally traded mid-market new business quotes and hold cover at the touch of a button.
Liberty Specialty Markets creates director of UK retail role in restructure
Liberty Specialty Markets has named Dermot Walsh, currently head of commercial property, as director of UK retail.
Atec buys Moorhouse from Lucida
Atec Group, owner of digital niche personal lines broker Ceta and managing general agent Arkel, has added to its stable and moved into the SME market buying Moorhouse from Lucida.
Broking Success: One team
James Godsall, managing director of generalist broker Jukes Insurance, on bringing teams together and maintaining a high street-type presence while moving the broker to 50/50 commercial and personal lines.
BP Marsh buys into property specialist MGA
Private equity house BP Marsh & Partners has revealed its second insurance investment in a month, taking a 27% stake in Cameron Specialty.
Aviva/DLG set for July as regulators rubber stamp takeover
The Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority have given the greenlight to Aviva buying Direct Line Group clearing a pathway for the deal to complete next month.
Cyber provider Cowbell hires director of claims in the UK
Cowbell, a provider of cyber insurance for SMEs and middle-market business, has recruited Kirsten Maley from CFC for the newly created role of director of claims UK.