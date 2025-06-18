Lycetts to invest more in technology, with opportunities in softening market – Barclay

Ian Barclay, CEO of Lycetts, told Insurance Age the broker is investing in technology whilst keeping face-to-face relationships with clients, as he sees opportunities in a softening market.

Over the past five years, Barclay, pictured, noted insurers have moved considerably in the use of data.

“Therefore, how we present things to insurers has to change, and we need to be using that that data more effectively. And that could be to make sure that actually our proposition continues to evolve as our client needs evolve.”

Since Barclay took on the role in September last year, Lycetts has been investing in technology and data, and there is always more to be done, he suggested.

“Some of that