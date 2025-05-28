Ageas’ Middle and Beckett on staying strong with broker growth ambitions amid deals

Ageas’ plans are “as strong as ever” when it comes to broker growth and the ongoing deals will not be a distraction, its bosses have promised the sector as they flagged home insurance expansion as a key priority.

Ageas signed up in mid-April to buy Esure for £1.3bn from Bain Capital in a deal expected to complete in the second half of this year.

Direct provider Esure had £1.11bn of gross written premium in 2024 while Ageas had £1.52bn in the UK.

Ageas UK CEO Ant Middle previously told Insurance Age that it would create a “balanced” portfolio with 50% of business still through the broking channel and reassured brokers that the insurer would not lose focus on its “heartland and long-held heritage”.

