Opinion: D&I – how a difference can be made

As a middle-aged white bloke from Yorkshire, I’m very aware that, stereotypically, I’m the sort of person who should have the least to say about diversity and inclusion.

But I think we live in a world where remaining silent is becoming easier than speaking out and potentially getting it wrong. If you say nothing, you can’t say the wrong thing. But if you say nothing, you stop asking questions and you learn nothing – and then nothing changes. And when nothing changes, nothing gets better.

As