Blog: Re-igniting cultural change in the insurance sector
Even before the pandemic, the insurance sector was undergoing a period of unprecedented transformation. A survey by PwC had previously put insurance second only to media and entertainment in terms of disruption brought about by forces including technological development, changing consumer preferences, and increasing regulations. Industry executives were already exploring ways to make their firms more innovative, resilient, and customer centric.
At a recent CEO event we hosted for our insurance
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Voices
Most read
- Lloyd’s wholesale broker Corrie Bauckham Batts goes into liquidation
- A watershed moment for HR
- Sam White streamlines UK businesses
- Financial & Legal expands product range
- Motor insurance premiums levelled off in February
- Zurich opens regional office for East Anglia in Chelmsford
- Lloyd & Whyte grows revenue in 2021