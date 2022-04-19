A watershed moment for HR

Patterns of hybrid working which offer a mix of office-based and remote working have “improved motivation and performance” at Specialist Risk Group according to Joanne Wright, people and culture director at the firm.

Wright told Insurance Age that the challenge for insurance managers and leaders has been to adapt their management style to respond to these new pandemic-induced working patterns.

She explained: “There has been a need to bring more soft skills to play e.g. empathy, compassion and