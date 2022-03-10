Blog: Embedded insurance and how it can work for brokers
Embedded insurance is not an obvious sales channel for insurance brokers, as it is more usually used by insurers keen to access business at lower cost without broker involvement. However, for tech savvy brokers prepared to think outside the box it brings great opportunities for low-cost growth.
It is not a new business model, as insurers have long relied on third parties for distribution. What it requires is a shift in mindset to see e-businesses, whether they are banks, retailers or e-commerce
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Voices
Most read
- US giant Brown & Brown to buy GRP
- Brown & Brown reveals £1.48bn price tag for GRP
- Howden restructures executive team ahead of Aston Lark completion
- In Depth: Build an affinity with trade groups
- RSA’s Mooney commits to simpler, better service for brokers
- Zego teams up with Aviva on fleet policies
- Brown & Brown takeover of GRP will open up shareholder opportunities for staff