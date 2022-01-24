Blog: Aviva’s predictions for commercial lines brokers this year

Last year we saw gradually increasing hope on the back of the successful vaccine rollout, only to be plunged into uncertainty once again with the rise of the Omicron variant at the tail end of the year. The spectre of new restrictions and the potential health impact of the new variant seemed a cruel twist and cast a pall over New Year.

A couple of weeks later, however, and the outlook has brightened considerably, with many economists now predicting Omicron will be a ‘blip’ in our road to