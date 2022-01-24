Blog: Aviva’s predictions for commercial lines brokers this year
Last year we saw gradually increasing hope on the back of the successful vaccine rollout, only to be plunged into uncertainty once again with the rise of the Omicron variant at the tail end of the year. The spectre of new restrictions and the potential health impact of the new variant seemed a cruel twist and cast a pall over New Year.
A couple of weeks later, however, and the outlook has brightened considerably, with many economists now predicting Omicron will be a ‘blip’ in our road to
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Voices
Most read
- Lords starts hearing evidence in insurance market regulation inquiry
- Brokers face staff shortfall amid Great Resignation
- Acrisure highlights £1bn GWP aim as it moves to "disrupt" UK broking
- Covid BI claims payments now at £1.3bn
- Clear Group buys Ashford-based broker
- Pen extends links with QBE for £300m capacity deal
- PIB buys Dublin-based broker