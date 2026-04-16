Biba 2026 Countdown: SSP Broker’s Martyn Mathews
Martyn Mathews, MD at SSP Broker is celebrating a big birthday during Biba week and when not hosting guests on his stand he might be spotted at the Science and Industry Museum or miming to Daft Punk.The tagline for the 2026 Biba conference is ‘Time:To’ – in your view what is it ‘Time: To’ do over the next 12 months if you are an ambitious insurance broker looking to prosper?
Work with SSP of course, because we’re investing in solutions to make their business easier to run, more competitive in the market and more profitable for the long term. The Biba Conference 2026 is where we’ll share what it’s Time: To do next. Find us at Stand D71.What is your favourite time of the day(s) at the Biba
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