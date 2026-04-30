Open GI looks to Barnard from Aviva to succeed Badley as CEO

Open GI has appointed James Barnard from Aviva to succeed Simon Badley as group CEO, with the change scheduled “over the course” of the second half of the year.

Badley, who has been in the post since July 2019 when he took over from Chris Guillaume, will be supporting the business in an “advisory capacity”.

Barnard, pictured, brings over 25 years of industry and technology experience to the role including from two stints at Aviva and working at Towergate/Ardonagh.

RelatedChris Guillaume formally hands over CEO role Open GI grows sales to over £60m as investment in digital also rises Montagu agrees to sell Open GI to minority shareholder Ares

He spent