Biba 2026 Countdown: Crawford & Company’s Paul Lofkin

Paul Lofkin, UK and Ireland president at Crawford & Company, hails the all round skills of the loss adjusting sector and promotes the benefits of digital enablement to free up time to invest in client relationships.

The tagline for the 2026 Biba conference is ‘Time:To’. In your view, what is it “Time: To Do…” over the next 12 months if you are an ambitious insurance broker looking to prosper?

It is time to fully embrace digital enablement, not only to drive more efficient operating models, but to unlock valuable time that brokers can reinvest in building deeper client relationships and gaining a fuller understanding of their needs.

It is also time to recognise the power of differentiation. The ability to