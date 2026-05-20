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New MGA claims travel insurance ‘first’ for broker market

travel insurance

Managing general agent Etc. Insurance has launched using Open GI’s technology with the pair claiming the offering brings “fully integrated travel insurance to the UK broker market for the first time”.

Ian Rogers, managing director of Etc. Insurance – and a former MD at Aon Affinity (travel and SME) – said the partnership addresses a long-standing gap in the market: “The UK travel insurance market has been underserved in the broker and intermediary space for some time, with brokers having to exit their main operating platforms to obtain quotes and complete medical screening.

“By working closely with Open GI, we’ve delivered an integrated solution that removes operational friction and allows

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