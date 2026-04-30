Biba 2026 Countdown: CyberCube’s Nate Brink

Nate Brink, head of broker sales and account management at CyberCube, is flying in from Michigan to attend his first ever Biba Conference and is looking forward to savouring a local curry and gaining valuable insights in the coffee queues.

The tagline for the 2026 Biba conference is ‘Time:To’. In your view, what is it “Time: To Do…” over the next 12 months if you are an ambitious insurance broker looking to prosper?

It’s time to get serious about cyber cover for SMEs. Around three quarters of small and mid-sized businesses in the UK are operating with little or no cyber insurance, and that’s a gap brokers are well placed to close.

The real opportunity lies in translating cyber risk into pounds and pence, so a business owner can see