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Wholesaler Ceta adds renewal hub to portal

stargate

Ceta has launched a renewal hub for property business on its Infinity Portal as it labelled renewals “the single biggest revenue battleground” for any intermediary in a softening market.

The digital niche personal lines broker, part of the Atec Group, claimed the offering across its range of 35 standard and non-standard property insurance products delivers broker partners more control, visibility, and efficiency to manage renewals proactively, all in one place.

It argued the move cuts reliance on manual processes freeing up brokers to have more “meaningful renewal conversations” with clients.

RelatedInterview: Brendan Devine, CEO of Atec Group 

In his five years as CEO of Atec

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