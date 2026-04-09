Premium Credit partners with AI solutions provider

Premium Credit has teamed up with AI solutions provider Elephants Don’t Forget with the aim of boosting customer experience.

Central to this initiative is the deployment of Clever Nelly, Elephants Don’t Forget’s AI-powered continual assessment platform.

Through this partnership, Premium Credit said it is looking to “establish a more consistent, measurable approach to knowledge retention and in-role competence across its contact centre teams”.

The premium finance house explained Clever Nelly applies proven behavioural science principles, including spaced learning, repetition, and self-testing, to continuously assess and