Revenue and adjusted Ebitda tick down at Open GI

Open GI has posted £60m of revenue for the year ended 31 May 2025, down from £61.7m as adjusted Ebitda also fell but investment rose.

Simon Badley, Open GI CEO, said: “Revenue was only slightly lower than in 2024 indicating stability, with the longer-term picture pointing to positive growth.

“During the year, we negotiated longer-term agreements with a number of our key, larger customers which shows how they value our ongoing relationship and provides greater surety over future revenues. A combination of these longer-term partnerships and new relationships will drive Open GI to further growth.”

During the year, we negotiated