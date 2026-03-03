imarket premiums tick up in 2025 as Polaris confirms MGA joiners and AI pilot

Digital trading platform imarket handled £454m of premium in 2025 with policies traded rising to just over 547,000, Insurance Age can reveal.

The commercial premium total was up 1.2% year-on-year as the policy count was ahead compared to 546,449 in 2024.

The offering connects 2,000 brokers to providers’ products and is part of industry-owned Polaris.

Polaris’ Live-Chat service recorded another year of rapid growth. It powered 438,000 conversations, up 24% from 2025 being used by nearly 8,000 individual brokers.

We occupy a unique and privileged position as an industry owned company. Our financial surpluses are invested back into our