Open GI parent trims losses in year of Ares deal

Open GI’s parent company, OM Bidco, cut operating and post-tax losses in the year Ares Management bought the business, a filing at Companies House has revealed.

The document listed operating losses for the year ended 31 May 2025 fell by just over £1.6m to £6.46m. The group loss after tax was trimmed by £327,000 to £29.81m.

The improvements followed on from post-tax losses shrinking from £38.48m in 2023.

Takeover

Insurance Age revealed in September 2024 that private equity house Ares Management had signed up to buy the Worcester-headquartered software specialists.

