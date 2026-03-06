Open GI parent trims losses in year of Ares deal
Open GI’s parent company, OM Bidco, cut operating and post-tax losses in the year Ares Management bought the business, a filing at Companies House has revealed.
The document listed operating losses for the year ended 31 May 2025 fell by just over £1.6m to £6.46m. The group loss after tax was trimmed by £327,000 to £29.81m.
The improvements followed on from post-tax losses shrinking from £38.48m in 2023.Takeover
Insurance Age revealed in September 2024 that private equity house Ares Management had signed up to buy the Worcester-headquartered software specialists.
