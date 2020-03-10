Roundtable: The future of disruption

Our expert panel discusses the landscape of tech disruption in insurance, as well as what brokers can expect from technology in the future

Attendees Tom Bartleet, CEO, Erskine Murray Insurance Brokers

Jacquie Boast, Group CEO, Vantage Holdings

Charles Crawford, COO, Gallagher UK

Andy Fairchild, CEO, Applied Systems Europe

Chris Haggart, Commercial director, GRP

Simon Harrow, CCO, iGO4

Paul Johnson, COO and CIO, PIB Group

Adam Khalifa, Head of EMEA financial services, Google

David Martin, Head of retail management, Zurich UK

Joe Sultana, COO, Applied Systems Europe

Nigel Thorpe, Underwriting systems manager, Tasker Insurance Group

Peter Tindale, CTO, insurance and assistance, Collinson Group

Joe Sultana

How successful are tech disruptors in insurance?

▶ Simon: The insurance market is far more complex and nuanced than a lot of people give it credit for.

It does worry me that many insurtechs are yet to find any scale. If you’ve got new entrants that can’t seem to get a foothold and figure out how to do business profitably, I don’t understand how larger organisations think they can step into the space with their complexity and governance.

▶ Tom: The complexity and detail of insurance has been one of the things that has most damaged many of the incumbents and newcomers in tech adoption and delivery. It is complex in the chain but it is also complex in the detail around the product, sales proposition and delivery.

Nigel Thorpe

▶ David: The intricacy of the distribution chain, the knowledge the chain needs and the capacity and the data necessary to operate is key.

▶ Paul: Many insurtechs are turning into solution providers instead of direct competitors. A lot of them can’t get capacity because they haven’t got the volume or the governance and the compliance that sits around it. A lot of the ideas are really good, and we think about how we can inherit some of the things they’re doing, without doing what they’re doing.

▶ Charles: There is a danger of looking at it very simplistically. You need a brand, distribution, systems, regulatory knowledge, capital and underwriting skills – and it takes a lot of people to play. A single entity, whether it’s Google or Amazon, is not going to come in and dominate the space.

▶ Jacquie: The investment you need to build a platform in the insurance industry is substantial. A new entrant is not going to be able to come in within a 12 or 18-month timeline and be able to deliver a platform that deals with the level of complexity. The problem at the moment is that five or six key players in the UK control most of that ‘platform as a service’ technology.

A single entity, whether it’s Google or Amazon, is not going to come in and dominate the space Charles Crawford

Paul Johnson

How is the landscape of technology provision changing?

▶ Paul: A number of suppliers are one box, one solution. It’s really hard to integrate any of those.

One of the problems we have in insurance is that we don’t have an equivalent to open banking because we don’t share data and services.

▶ Jacquie: We’re relatively held to ransom. I can’t make a change in my customer journey or my product set without going back to my incumbent provider and pretty much having to pay to make those changes.

That causes a lack of creativity and a lack of dynamic change, especially in the broking network, because it’s an expensive thing to do. The incumbent suppliers are becoming more open about APIs – the industry is going that way.

Peter Tindale

▶ Joe: One thing that we have to do as a supplier is become more open with our architecture. There’s a lot of legacy in the market that doesn’t allow those types of capabilities. Some of the technology providers in the market may have held the industry back in where it potentially should be today.

Will a move towards modular technology help businesses?

▶ Jacquie: Building modules is one thing but allowing people to have the ownership of that in-house is where the differentiator is. I don’t want to have to expose the uniqueness of my product or my customer journey.

That is the bit we need to focus on. It’s not the back office anymore, it is about giving the tools back to the people that own the product or own the underwriting.

▶ Simon: A huge part of our journey is bringing in tools and systems that actually give power to the business users. Our ability to change customer communications or web journeys doesn’t even sit within our IT function anymore, it sits within marketing.

▶ Peter: The danger of talking about new architectures is that there is no such thing as a system only transformation.

What we’ve done recently is change the way we work. Development comes through the change of the business, not necessarily change in the tech.

Data could give organisations like us a different edge in personalising our products to the actual end customer. That’s what the new generation is looking for Jacquie Boast

Adam Khalifa

How will Google’s investment in Applied Systems influence the insurance industry?

▶ Adam: Tools like Google Analytics and the Google Marketing platform help a wide range of industries, not just financial services, understand how to optimise their customer journey.

Over the last few years, we’ve focused on how Google Cloud can work with the financial services sector to help accelerate digital transformation.

We have deep partnerships: Axa is understanding how they can provide more day-to-day services to their customers, rather than just focusing on the policy.

David Martin

Over the next five years, a lot of services will be developed in the cloud to bring technologies like machine learning and data analysis to the entire insurance value chain.

We absolutely want to partner closely with insurers and brokers, and lots of our technologies are completely open source.

▶ Joe: Our partnership with Google is really exciting because it’s challenging the way our people think. It’s given us exposure and access to Google experts and thought leaders in all of the different technologies that are coming into insurance.

It is not just an advantage for Applied, we need to bring the rest of the technology providers along as well because there does need to be change.

Tom Bartleet

Are innovations in technology reaching brokers?

▶ Paul: It would be naïve to think that we haven’t already got the tools in the market. It’s about whether you can persuade and educate.

It takes a bit of time to get people to understand the real value of using some of this stuff. You can’t just suddenly get a return on investment within three months because you’ve put in artificial intelligence – it takes a long time for a machine to learn on how it performs.

▶ Chris: We’ve all been using search engine optimisation, for example, so we’re starting to use technology more in business.

There’s a generational shift coming in. If we don’t cater for those customers now and change models now, we will lose an entire buying generation.

Disruption is an opportunity. Out there right now is tech that could benefit your business, enhance your service proposition and bolster your position as a niche and a specialist player Chris Haggart

Charles Crawford

What types of technology are you looking to adopt?

▶ Tom: I look for technology that releases my people to be able to give great advice, build client relationships, understand insurance needs and access suitable propositions. There’s a huge amount more we could do if we had less of an administrative burden.

▶ Jacquie: Increased personalisation. We think we have targeted products, but they’re targeted en masse.

We don’t have the access to the data to know how customers are buying, why they’re buying and when they’re buying. That’s the sort of thing I’d like to understand from the likes of Google and Amazon.

Andy Fairchild

That data could give organisations like us a different edge in personalising our products to the actual end customer. That’s what the new generation is looking for – they’re not looking to be treated as a mass market anymore.

▶ Peter: Tech giants own the front end of the customer – they know when things are happening. The interesting thing with the insurance industry is trying to tap into that.

▶ Charles: I’d use technology to satisfy customer needs. If you look across the insurance world today, the range of products and services is absolutely enormous.

From a technology and systems point of view, it’s about understanding your client’s needs and then matching them with the right solution.

Chris Haggart

What’s the next step for technology in insurance?

▶ Simon: The capability to completely transform the experience that customers have and how business is done in insurance is largely and readily available. It requires a little bit of a leap of faith culturally.

▶ David: We concentrate on a whole host of work at the front end to sell products and the journey must be just as good, if not better, at the point of claim. How do we start to make that more holistic with a bunch of partners? Customer obsession requires us not to be on one platform and requires us to use different providers.

▶ Nigel: We’ve got generations of people who are very open to technology and very open to sharing their data. The opportunity is about pushing technology to those users to create a deeply personalised insurance experience, where the technology of machine learning is enabling you to understand driving styles, health, purchasing behaviours and locations.

Jacquie Boast

To personalise insurance based upon that knowledge is not just about having a 12-month renewal where you only interact with someone at new business and renewal or the unfortunate claim, but you can have lots of interaction points through the entire period.

▶ Peter: The future is component-based, modular, integrated with APIs, and so on. Ultimately, is an insurance company ever going to be ubiquitous with the customer and world and journey? If not, how do we plug into that? That’s the way the tech drives us and the insurance industry is going, but there is a big cultural and business transformation that we need.

▶ Chris: Disruption is an opportunity. Out there right now is tech that could benefit your business, enhance your service proposition and bolster your position as a niche and a specialist player. Embrace it and hunt it down.

Simon Harrow

▶ Tom: We have to work as an industry to bring together insurers and brokers and say we need a functional utility platform.

We have to get to that point where it’s an industry platform. We’ve got to get over ourselves a bit as an industry and work to break down those silos and those islands.

▶ Andy: I would question whether the industry could be more fleet of foot. We could be more flexible in terms of who is ‘us’, who is ‘them’ and the relationships between broker, software house and insurer.