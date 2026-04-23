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Bspoke seeks more broker growth with quote-and-buy portal roll out

disruptive technology

Bspoke Group has rolled out quote-and-buy portal Bspoke Online, stressing it has been developed specifically for brokers to simplify and speed up trading and policy management.

The portal, initially soft launched last July, is now live for property owner occupied and unoccupied, tradesman, mid-net-worth and high-net-worth business and golf, with leisure and commercial combined set to follow.

The Leeds-headquartered collection of multi-class niche and specialist managing general agents was bought by NFP last August.

The successful rollout of the platform marks an important step in how we continue to evolve our service for brokers.Wayne Tonge, Bspoke Group

Earlier this week

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