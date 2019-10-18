Applied Net 2019: Applied Systems plans UK expansion

Senior vice president of international operations, Jeff Purdy, says software house is looking to add up to 50 employees in the UK and reveals it is considering opening an office in the Midlands.

Applied Systems is planning to recruit up to 50 people in the UK as it looks to increase its market share.

Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of international operations at Applied, told Insurance Age: “The UK is the largest growth lever at Applied. There’s a huge market opportunity for us to go after.

“We’re going to grow our infrastructure and add somewhere between 30 and 50 people to accelerate our ability to compete.”

The software house currently has 80 staff based in its Brighton office and 100 in Belfast and Purdy explained that it is actively recruiting for both locations.

He continued: “We’re very space constrained in Brighton. It has a really nice talent pool, but it doesn’t have a lot of commercial real estate.

“Belfast has a great candidate pool and great insurance domain expertise. There are a lot of insurers and software houses there.”

According to Purdy, the business is currently looking at potentially opening a new office in the Midlands.

Epic

Applied launched its Epic platform in the UK in 2016 and Purdy stated that it had been well received in the market.

“We have more users in the UK now than we would have expected,” he said.

“There’s a perception that brokers won’t change [software providers], but we’ve gone from no users of Epic in 2008 to 100,000 today.

“That’s been accomplished by consulting with brokers, reviewing their current state and their strategy and then aligning that with the capabilities of Epic.”

Google

Last year, Google owner Alphabet, via its vehicle Capital G, took a minority stake in Applied, giving the business access to Google’s people and technology.

As a result of the partnership the software house is now launching a virtual assistant. It is also looking at other potential developments, including working with Google Cloud and exploring machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Purdy described it as a “reciprocal relationship” with Google tapping into Applied’s experience in the insurance sector.

Google has previously tried to get into insurance with its UK aggregator service Google Compare, which was closed down in 2016.

“That minority ownership allows us to have access to Google people and tech we otherwise wouldn’t have access to,” Purdy noted.

“Capital G’s thesis behind its investment in Applied is that it is a way to get Google technology deployed into the insurance market.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.