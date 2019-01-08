Hood Group teams up with Richard King's Ticker to enter telematics

Broker to offer sales and servicing provision to Ticker, which is backed by Match of the Day host Gary Lineker and Dragons Den investor Theo Paphitis.

Data and technology driven broker Hood Group is moving into telematics after signing a three-year contract with start-up provider Ticker.

Until now Hood Group has focused on home and travel insurance, and the firm stated it was branching out into motoring technological solutions to offer sales and servicing provision to Ticker.

Ticker was founded by former Ingenie founder and chief executive Richard King in partnership with Munich Re and is set to launch early this year.

Former Ingenie boss Mike Ketteringham is also on board, along with ex-RSA managing director Steve Broughton.

Investors

Investors include former England footballer Gary Lineker, who also backed Ingenie when it was launched, and BBC’s Dragons Den investor Theo Paphitis.

Ardonagh Group chief operating officer Adrian Brown, and Kerry Michael, former commercial director of the RAC are board members.

In addition, Barry Smith, ex-CEO of Ageas in acting as an advisor after also having invested in the business.

Ticket is targeting the lower-premium market for cars and vans rather than higher-premium young drivers. It has also recently teamed up with Willis Towers Watson to use its Radar pricing software.

In 2016 King, along with Smith, Broughton and Lineker backed connected home provider Neos.

Hood Group also partnered with Neos in October 2017 in order to provide administration services supporting the start-up’s smart home insurance proposition.

Project

Simon Hood, Hood Group chief executive, said: “Ticker is our first entry into the motor market and we’re delighted to be working with such a credible, experienced team on this exciting new project.

“This is a completely new direction for our business, but it’s gratifying to have our reputation for quality services recognised by key players in the insurance industry (and beyond) who only work with like-minded partners.”

King commented: “Hood Group has an excellent reputation, which is borne out by their impressive client portfolio.

“From the first meeting, when Simon revealed that the business was looking for a motor insurance partner, we got a good feeling about the approach and can-do attitude.”

