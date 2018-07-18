Meet the techies: James Noble

MyFirstUK's managing director explains how the broker uses social media to engage with customers.

What is your company doing in the InsurTech space?

We are extremely focused on new and innovative ways to engage with our younger audience.

Our latest development has been to work with ‘Lanos Communications’ to build the first ever social media based bot that can complete a range of tasks, from quoting right the way through to document validation.

We are also building in mileage and high risk journey notification abilities.

How do you think InsurTech will affect broking in the next five years?

I believe that the broking industry is going through its biggest ever shift at the moment.

It is extremely important for brokers to digitalise as much as possible due to people being less and less inclined to wanting to actually speak with humans, convenience is now the biggest attraction for a customer.

Should brokers be worried about how InsurTech could disrupt the market?

At MyFirstUK we have fully embraced InsurTech - I think any brokers who shy away from change and development will ultimately be left behind as customers become more confident at purchasing their own policies through automated, 24/7, online businesses.

In my opinion, whoever can make the customer journey the easiest, slickest process in the next few years - will be in a very strong position in the market.

How can brokers take advantage of InsurTech?

Firstly, you need to understand your customer profile. As a young driver specialist, being run by a young management team, we knew that social media would be crucial in terms of engagement with our target audience.

We believe that if we can take the insurance website experience directly into a customer’s social media feed/messenger - meaning they don’t have to move to a third party website, we will have a really strong advantage when it comes to getting first bite of the cherry with a quote.