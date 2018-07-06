Acturis sees growth in personal lines

Co-CEO Theo Duchen comments on the software house's financial results for 2017 and potential acquisitions.

Acturis’ rising revenues came from a “tremendous amount of broker interest” in the company, according to co-CEO Theo Duchen as the software house reported revenue of £62.2m and steady profit of £19.1m for 2017.

“We’ve had a lot of brokers coming onto the platform or expanding their use of the platform and that’s the primary driver,” Duchen told Insurance Age.

He added that Acturis has a “good pipeline” of brokers that are set to join in the coming year as well.

Personal

The technology specialists have also increased their presence in the personal lines space.

“Originally we did a lot of commercial insurance and not so much personal lines business but we’re seeing a change,” Duchen continued.

“It’s really exciting, because it’s been a lot of work to get there.”

The results showed that Acturis invested nearly £12m in developing the system in 2017 and Duchen pointed out that the firm has recently launched its first app and is focusing on mobile and alternative web journeys.

In addition, sales and marketing director Jeff McCracken explained the business had seen a lot of growth in the managing general agent (MGA) space.

“More niche products are becoming available on Acturis now and we have a lot of interest from MGAs to host and distribute those products,” McCracken noted.

Acquisitions

Acturis has recently purchased German broker software provider Lutronik and UK-based ICE InsureTech and Duchen said the tech firm is “always looking” for new potential deals.

“Both in the UK and internationally we continue to be interested in different geographies and markets,” he confirmed.

The co-CEO detailed that any potential target has to be complementary to what Acturis does in the UK and be a good strategic fit.

“If you take ICE as an example, that’s a very strong personal lines insurer and MGA system for motor and home business,” Duchen added.

“It’s really strong in Internet of Things insurance and telematics.

“It’s brought a new dimension to the group because we’ve done a number of projects like that but not with the focus that they can bring to it.”

However he declined to comment on any deals that were currently in the pipeline.

