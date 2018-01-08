InsurTech Futures: Andy Homer invests in Digital Fineprint

Start-up closes $2.7m investment round.

InsurTech start-up Digital Fineprint (DFP) has closed its second fundraising round, which it said saw new and existing investors commit $2.7m (£2m) into the company.

DFP stated that UK-based software-focused venture capital firm Pentech led the round, adding that the new investors included Force Over Mass and angel investors from the insurance sector.

The start-up highlighted that the list of new investors includes former Towergate CEO and latterly non-executive director Andy Homer.

Homer was also previously Axa UK chief executive and served as chairman of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association for two years stepping down in 2013. He left Towergate in 2015.

DFP uses machine learning technology, predictive modeling and social media analytics to help insurers reach more customers.

Following the investment, Marc Moens, partner at Pentech Ventures, will join DFP’s board of directors.

In December 2016 DFP closed a $400,000 investment round led by Eos Venture Partners.

Niche

Moens commented: “As a fund, we have looked closely at the InsurTech space and the traction achieved by the team at DFP in such a short amount of time is impressive.

“Their niche focus on helping insurers use social media to find new customers and gain actionable insights has worked well, and we are looking forward to helping DFP grow.”

DFP was formed at Oxford University in 2016, and the start-up noted that it is now working with Hiscox, QBE, Allianz and MetLife.

Growth

Erik Abrahamsson, CEO of DFP, said: “Partnering with Pentech is an amazing milestone for Digital Fineprint and the whole team is excited about this great opportunity.

“It’s fantastic to see the growth in the value we create, both for the insurers using our platform and their end customers, and we are looking forward to continuing to expand the business so that we can partner with further insurers.”

