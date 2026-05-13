Biba 2026: Time for brokers to lead – FCA’s Sturley

Lisa Sturley, head of insurance supervision at the Financial Conduct Authority, has outlined the regulator’s aim of working collaboratively with the insurance industry to deliver “better outcomes”.

At the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s 2026 Conference in Manchester, Sturley claimed “when industry and good regulation work together, customers win and markets grow.

“Taking those connections into intelligence, support, into outcomes and engagement, into trust. That’s why this really is a time for brokers to lead.”

In the opening keynote session at Time:to address the burning questions, Sturley pinpointed the regulator is using Consumer Duty as a foundation and fixing problems together