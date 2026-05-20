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Blog: An insurance take on why ‘Spygate’ is as much about governance as it is football

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    • James York , VP growth and innovation (UK Insurance), The49

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

The news has been abuzz with the Southampton FC ‘Spygate’ scandal over the last week. James Yorke offers his perspective on the compliance issues at play through an insurance lens.

As a Southampton (Wessex) alumnus, I’ve followed the Southampton football club “Spygate” scandal with triple interest – and not just because of the sport involved.

Before getting into the detail, though, it’s worth touching on consistency.

Last weekend, Manchester City FC lifted the FA Cup despite still facing well over 100 historic and outstanding charges relating to inaccurate financial reporting, disclosure failures, cooperation breaches, Financial Fair Play and profit and sustainability rules

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