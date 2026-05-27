CII launches consultation into young driver safety and role of telematics

The Chartered Insurance Institute has launched a national consultation to gather views on the role insurers can play in improving road safety for young drivers.

It revealed the consultation followed a report from the Coroner’s Office of Coventry and Warwickshire into the tragic deaths of Harry Purcell and Matilda (Tilly) Seccombe, who were killed in a road traffic collision involving a 17-year-old driver, who was later convicted of causing death by careless driving.

We welcome the Coroner’s recognition of the role the CII can play in bringing together interested parties to contribute to improving road safety, and this consultation is an important step to