Final quarter addition takes insurance S166 annual total to seven

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) served one insurance firm with a skilled person report in the final quarter of 2025/26, taking the total to seven, the lowest in the past three financial years.

The single report being commissioned meant the sector was slapped with an S166 in every quarter. There were three handed out in the third quarter, building on two in the second quarter, after having started with one in Q1.

While the annual total (see graph) was below the 2024/25 record, and the figure the year before that, it still came in third place in recent times.

An S166 is issued when the FCA is concerned about aspects of a regulated firm’s activities or wants further analysis (see box at