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House of Lords committee launches home and travel insurance regulation inquiry

Navigating rules and regulations
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

The House of Lords Financial Services Regulation Committee has launched an inquiry into the regulation of the UK’s consumer insurance market, and has called for submissions.

Focusing on how the consumer market for home and travel insurance is regulated, the inquiry covers regulation of insurance distribution, including how insurance is sold to consumers, both directly and through intermediaries. 

It will also look at insurance claims handling, as well as the enforcement of these regulations and the resolution of disputes between insurance firms and consumers.

Evidence

The committee listed it is seeking evidence on the following questions:

What are the key areas of

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