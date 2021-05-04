Insurance Age

FCA spent nearly £4m on dual pricing market study

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) spent almost £4m on its market study into the pricing of home and motor insurance, according to a Freedom of Information request made by Insurance Age.

The regulator published its final report of the study last September, revealing radical plans to ban dual pricing.

In its interim report, the watchdog attacked the home and motor insurance markets for not working well for consumers and proposed a number of remedies, including banning or restricting dual

