 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

FCA launches AI review with Sheldon Mills at the helm

Sheldon Mills_FCA - landscape
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Sheldon Mills, formerly of the Financial Conduct Authority, is set to lead an FCA review into the implications of advanced AI on consumers, retail financial markets and regulators.

For insurance AI may act as a personal intermediary or ‘proxy’, driving new value propositions and customer opportunities, the authority explained.

The regulator added over time, richer consumer data, could support far more detailed virtual models (‘digital twins’) of individuals, or even organisations. That would allow firms to test and improve outcomes in a controlled way. It could also empower AI agents further, allowing them to not merely ‘do things for me’ but ‘act as me’.

The FCA is seeking

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Australia
Prestige CEO hails ‘landmark’ AUB deal

“Partnering with AUB Group gives us an exceptional platform to accelerate our growth, invest further in our people and services, and expand our presence across our current markets, while retaining the independence and culture that have been central to our success.”

Cass Stephens managing director James Cass
Broking Success: Cass Stephens MD James Cass

Cass Stephens managing director James Cass explains how the broker is targeting the specialist care and park home sectors for growth as the business celebrates its 60th anniversary, and highlights the importance of cyber insurance for SMEs.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: