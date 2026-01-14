 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Manifesto 2026: Biba calls for new Financial Services Bill

Houses of Parliament
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 4 minutes

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has launched its 2026 Manifesto titled ‘Economic Resilience’, calling on the government to introduce a new Financial Services Bill in early 2026.

Biba’s key asks to stakeholdersGovernment: Introduce a new Financial Services Bill in early 2026FCA: Continue the momentum on simplifying the insurance rules in early 2026 to further reduce the frictional cost of regulationFCA: Further simplification of the FCA rulebook and reporting requirements and minimise ad-hoc data requests from the FCAGovernment and insurance industry: Promote cyber insurance as a key pillar of building cyber resilienceGovernment: No increase in insurance premium tax over

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: