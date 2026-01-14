Manifesto 2026: Biba calls for new Financial Services Bill
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has launched its 2026 Manifesto titled ‘Economic Resilience’, calling on the government to introduce a new Financial Services Bill in early 2026.Biba’s key asks to stakeholdersGovernment: Introduce a new Financial Services Bill in early 2026FCA: Continue the momentum on simplifying the insurance rules in early 2026 to further reduce the frictional cost of regulationFCA: Further simplification of the FCA rulebook and reporting requirements and minimise ad-hoc data requests from the FCAGovernment and insurance industry: Promote cyber insurance as a key pillar of building cyber resilienceGovernment: No increase in insurance premium tax over
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Aviva brings charity activities in Community Fund and Foundation together
Aviva has unveiled a simplified structure for its charitable activity bringing together the Aviva Community Fund and its previous grant-making programme, the Foundation, into a single offering.
Virtual Agents specialist Unitary becomes Biba associate member
Unitary has joined the British Insurance Brokers’ Association as an associate member, in a move the automation platform claimed strengthened its commitment to supporting the UK broker community.
Biba and ABI join forces on ‘Total Signposting’ initiative
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association and the Association of British Insurers have launched a new voluntary industry-wide Total Signposting Commitment.
Financial lines MGA Verde Risk Management launches
Verde Risk Management has launched, specialising in the financial lines market, predominantly commercial crime, management liability and financial institutions.
CII to move to new headquarters in London
The Chartered Insurance Institute Group will move its global HQ and London base to 30 Old Broad Street in the City of London from 2 March 2026.
Cyber remains top business risk but AI rising fast in Allianz Risk Barometer
Cyber incidents created many headlines in 2025 and are still the biggest worry for UK companies in 2026, according to the Allianz Risk Barometer.
MGA founder replaces outgoing PIB underwriting and distribution CEO Burgess
PIB Group is promoting Chris Jackson to become CEO of its underwriting and distribution business.
Fenchurch boss highlights importance of risk education and opportunities for 2026
Fenchurch Insurance Brokers managing director Jamie Coyne plans to hit the £27m GWP mark in 2026 shifting away from smaller premium accounts, as the broker targets expansion in construction and sees opportunities in food and drink, and manufacturing.