Manifesto 2026: Biba calls for new Financial Services Bill

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has launched its 2026 Manifesto titled ‘Economic Resilience’, calling on the government to introduce a new Financial Services Bill in early 2026.

Biba’s key asks to stakeholdersGovernment: Introduce a new Financial Services Bill in early 2026FCA: Continue the momentum on simplifying the insurance rules in early 2026 to further reduce the frictional cost of regulationFCA: Further simplification of the FCA rulebook and reporting requirements and minimise ad-hoc data requests from the FCAGovernment and insurance industry: Promote cyber insurance as a key pillar of building cyber resilienceGovernment: No increase in insurance premium tax over