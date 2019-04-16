FSCS names Caroline Rainbird as new CEO

She replaces Mark Neale who announced last year that he was to leave in May after nine years in the role.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has announced that Caroline Rainbird, will become its next chief executive officer.

The FSCS explained that Rainbird has 30 years of experience within the financial services sector, including eight years at RBS working as director of its corporate services division as well as managing director of regulatory affairs.

In addition, from 1995 to 2009 she worked at ABN AMRO in a number of leadership and transactional roles.

Rainbird takes on the CEO role on 4 May 2019 for a period of three years, and will also join the board of FSCS.

The appointment was made by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), with both regulators having representatives on the recruitment panel, and has been approved by HM Treasury.

Reputation

Marshall Bailey, FSCS chairman, stated: “It is a testament to the standing and reputation of the FSCS that we have been able to attract a world class leader like Caroline.

“Her array of financial services experience, understanding of the regulatory landscape and passion for the consumer meant she was the obvious candidate.”

He continued: “Her industry pedigree will particularly help our work on tackling the causes of compensation and improving fairness for all consumers.

“Building on the outstanding work of Mark Neale I’m confident that she will successfully lead the delivery of our strategy for the 2020s and I look forward to working with her.”

Rainbird commented: “The scheme plays a crucial role in helping people when their financial service providers fail, putting them back on track and building confidence in the sector.

“The strategy for the 2020s represents an exciting opportunity to build on this great work by protecting consumers when they need it, increasing their understanding of the full range of protection available, and working with partners to prevent future failures from occurring in the first place.”

