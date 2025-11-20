FCA updates on Premier Insurance Company administration

The joint administrators of Premier Insurance Company Limited plan to end policies on 1 December 2025, meaning customers must arrange alternative valid insurance cover for their vehicles, the Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed.

The Gibraltar-based motor insurer was declared in default by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme on 14 October 2025 and the FCA issued the update yesterday.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has stepped in to protect over 16,000 policyholders of failed insurer Premier Insurance Company Limited as it highlighted the identity of the Gibraltar-based motor provider.

Premier Insurance Company Limited provided a range of