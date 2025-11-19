Top 100 Broker expands into Republic of Ireland

Staysure has launched into the Republic of Ireland, bringing its portfolio of travel insurance products to the market.

It claimed the move comes as Ireland’s travel insurance market has been growing rapidly.

The Top 100 UK broker detailed as of 2024, 15.5% of the Irish population was aged 65 or older, up from 12.7% a decade ago. It added that when including people in their late 50s and early 60s, more than a quarter of the population is now over 55, according to Central Statistics Office (Ireland).

“Ireland is a natural next step for us. The market is expanding rapidly, yet specialist travel insurance for older