 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Top 100 Broker expands into Republic of Ireland

ireland-flag
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Staysure has launched into the Republic of Ireland, bringing its portfolio of travel insurance products to the market.

It claimed the move comes as Ireland’s travel insurance market has been growing rapidly.

The Top 100 UK broker detailed as of 2024, 15.5% of the Irish population was aged 65 or older, up from 12.7% a decade ago. It added that when including people in their late 50s and early 60s, more than a quarter of the population is now over 55, according to Central Statistics Office (Ireland).

“Ireland is a natural next step for us. The market is expanding rapidly, yet specialist travel insurance for older

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: