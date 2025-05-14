CMA launches Aviva/DLG merger inquiry

The Competition and Markets Authority has today announced the launch of a merger inquiry into the Aviva/Direct Line Group deal.

On 23 December 2024 DLG accepted Aviva’s improved offer to takeover the company worth £3.7bn.

Shareholders of DLG gave overwhelming backing to the Aviva takeover by voting in favour of the proposal at its annual general meeting on 10 March.

The CMA is considering whether, if