Insurance Age

CMA launches Aviva/DLG merger inquiry

Reinventing financial crime investigation: From transaction to entity risk
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The Competition and Markets Authority has today announced the launch of a merger inquiry into the Aviva/Direct Line Group deal.

On 23 December 2024 DLG accepted Aviva’s improved offer to takeover the company worth £3.7bn.

RelatedMarkerstudy gets CMA greenlight to complete £1.2bn Atlanta deal 

The Competition & Markets Authority has cleared Markerstudy to pursue its proposed £1.2bn acquisition of Ardonagh-owned personal lines broking arm Atlanta.

Shareholders of DLG gave overwhelming backing to the Aviva takeover by voting in favour of the proposal at its annual general meeting on 10 March.

The CMA is considering whether, if

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Personal

Sue Coffey Covea
Interview: Sue Coffey, Covéa

With no distractions and a clear strategy centred on five core products, Covéa personal lines director Sue Coffey tells Jonathan Swift the insurer is keen to grow its share of the regional broking market, by sticking to what it is good at.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: