Clear Group snaps up HNW MGA

Shape Underwriting has acquired private client and high-net-worth specialist managing general agent Protect Underwriting.

This transaction marks Clear Group-owned Shape Underwriting’s first acquisition since it rebranded last week – and its fifth in total in the MGA space.

Mandy Hunt, managing director of Shape Underwriting, pictured, commented: “Protect brings exceptional underwriting expertise and a strong track record. Their focus on quality and sustainable growth fits perfectly with our strategic direction.

“This acquisition marks a significant step in Shape’s evolution and broadens our reach.”

Investment

