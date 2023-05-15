2023 UK Broker Awards deadline this Friday
With a deadline of 19 May you have just days left to get your entries in for the 2023 UK Broker Awards.
The only ceremony dedicated purely to brokers will take place on the 12 October, during UK Broker Week, and celebrates the very best that the profession has to offer.
Held at the Vox, NEC, Birmingham, the categories cover everything from digital excellence to claims, schemes to customer engagement, deals and training, as well as acclaiming the best personal lines, commercial lines and overall broker of the year.
With a closing date of this Friday, the UKBAs are free to enter. Don’t delay, get
More on Personal
Aviva boss David Martin on empowering branches for brokers and delivering growth
Aviva delivered 200 authority and licence changes for underwriters dealing with brokers in just the first quarter of 2023, as it pushed ahead on empowering branches, managing director of UKGI distribution & SME David Martin has told Insurance Age.
The Broker Investment Group takes minority stake in Bedford broker
The Broker Investment Group has taken a 49% stake in Mayfair Insurance & Mortgage Consultants.
Markerstudy and Ardonagh Retail in merger talks
Markerstudy and Ardonagh's personal lines business are in talks over a deal, Insurance Age understands.
Biba seeking new HNW schemes provider due to Home & Legacy closure
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association is searching for a new high-net-worth schemes provider, and will be ‘seeking tenders from alternative providers’ in light of Allianz planning to put Home & Legacy into run-off.
Pikl partners with Prestige Underwriting on short-term products
Sharing economy specialist Pikl and Prestige Underwriting have signed a distribution partnership.
Provenance teams up with Redline on supercars
Benefact Group broker Provenance Insurance Brokers has signed up with North Yorkshire based supercar, prestige and performance car retail group Redline Specialist Cars.
Allianz to close Home & Legacy
Allianz is to put mid and high net worth specialist Home & Legacy into run-off, Insurance Age can reveal.
AIG’s HNW MGA tie-up with Stone Point set to start trading in Q3
AIG has finalised its agreement with private equity firm Stone Point Capital to create managing general agent Private Client Select Insurance Services with an expected start date for trading of the third quarter 2023, the insurer has confirmed.