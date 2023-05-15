Insurance Age

2023 UK Broker Awards deadline this Friday

uk broker awards trophies ukba
    Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

With a deadline of 19 May you have just days left to get your entries in for the 2023 UK Broker Awards.

The only ceremony dedicated purely to brokers will take place on the 12 October, during UK Broker Week, and celebrates the very best that the profession has to offer.

Held at the Vox, NEC, Birmingham, the categories cover everything from digital excellence to claims, schemes to customer engagement, deals and training, as well as acclaiming the best personal lines, commercial lines and overall broker of the year.

With a closing date of this Friday, the UKBAs are free to enter. Don’t delay, get

