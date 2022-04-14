Flood Re launches resilience initiative
From April participating home insurers will begin offering customers access to reimbursement costs of up to £10,000, over and above work to repair damage and loss caused by a flood. The funds will pay for the installation of flood resilience measures that will reduce the impact of future flooding helping the United Kingdom to become more resilient to the changing climate, enabling householders to return to their homes sooner following a flood thus providing vital peace of mind.
The initial
