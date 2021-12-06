Kroll reverses “reckless” MCE MTA decision

MCE Insurance Company administrator Kroll has u-turned on its decision to prevent the Gibraltar-based insurer from accepting mid-term adjustments during the administration process.

A spokesperson for the administrator said today (6 December): “As a result of new information coming to light, we have reconsidered our position. This change was made following advice and in order to protect policy holders.”

Last week MCE said the inability to process MTAs could cause “issues for existing customers”