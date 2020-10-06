In-depth - Personal lines: Driving forward

With the UK in lockdown, and everyone restricted to essential travel only, it’s been a relatively quiet six months on the nation’s roads. But the absence of traffic jams and congestion didn’t necessarily make it a relaxing time for the motor insurance sector, with brokers and insurers having to work hard to support their customers.

Financial pressures, or the simple realisation that they were paying for insurance on a vehicle that was going to spend the next few months going nowhere, meant the