Opinion: Vizion's John Sims on reforming the motor market
Back in 1999, when Chubb launched Masterpiece Motor I was dead against it. I told my boss in the US it was a total waste of time.
My view was motor insurance is a commodity and always will be. As was so often the case, I was completely wrong. Clients who loved their cars loved the product: whether it was the agreed value, the unlimited comprehensive driving other cars extension, the ability to use their own repairer or getting a courtesy car that was similar to their own vehicle. Take your
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Personal
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Pressure groups’ fury at Supreme Court BI appeals
- Peach PI launches for broker market
- Blog: The digital path forward and planning for the new normal
- Profile: Friend or foe? We meet Mactavish CEO Bruce Hepburn
- Brokers on alert as FCA puts client money under the microscope
- Blog: Cyber insurance is now a necessity for SMEs
- Aviva teams up with Prestige on personal lines home market