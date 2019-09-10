CII launches personal lines training course

Anyone can sign up to the free four-week long online course and the body has developed an e-mentoring programme for members.

The Chartered Insurance Institue (CII) has unveiled a free online course examining personal lines insurance.

According to the body, anyone can visit the Future Learn page and sign up to the month long online course to learn more about home, car, travel and pet insurance.

The course will run three times a year and it goes live on 14 October.

The CII explained that every Monday articles and videos which examine basic personal lines insurance topics are put on the course website.

Students can watch these videos and then be tested on what they have read or viewed to ensure that they have engaged with the facts provided.

The information uploaded every week amounts to two hours of learning which contribute towards the CPD scheme.

Additionally, individuals can upgrade to get a multiple-choice test at the end of each week for a fee. When the four tests are completed successfully individuals receive a competition certificate.

Chief executive of the CII, Sian Fisher commented: “This online course is about building up a foundation knowledge of home, car, travel and pet insurance.

“If you are working in a call centre and used to e-training, formal training can seem daunting. This online training course helps get you ready for that next step towards a formal qualification and further developing your career.”

Mentors

At the same time the professional body also revealed that it had set up and e-mentoring programme.

The body detailed that mentors and mentees will be able to pair themselves up in accordance with specific criteria, such as skills and specific learning needs, which the participants will self-declare. In so doing, the programme will make the most effective use of the broad range of skills and expertise within the personal finance profession regardless of geographic location.

The CII has built a platform called Connect to enable members to link up.

Both mentors and mentees may be able to accumulate CPD hours for their participation.

Fisher commented: “Connect presents an excellent opportunity for our members to access the broad and diverse range of skills and experience which exists within the insurance and financial protection community.

“No matter what stage of our career we are at, we can all benefit from the valuable experience our members have gained over many years within the profession. In bringing professionals together, Connect facilitates the sharing of knowledge and practical experience as part of the core soft skills which is often missing in a more technical focused CPD environment.”

Education and training

In January 2020, The University of the West of England (UWE Bristol) and the CII post graduate MSC Risk Management and Insurance course will be available for students, the course is supposed to shorten the journey for CII qualifications, such as ACII.

At last year’s Broker Expo Fisher suggested that the insurance sector needed to focus on professionalism to attract new talent to the industry.

