Spotlight - Personal lines: The path ahead in personal

Is personal lines broking dead? That’s news to the brokers who are using tech innovation and new business models to stay on top. Martin Friel reports

Life as a personal lines broker must be tough. Imminent failure of the market has been predicted for decades amid reports that broker faith in their insurer partners’ claims of dedication to the broker channel is flagging.

Customers are increasingly moving away from advice to self-service and online purchasing. And on top of all that, core markets of motor and household are under constant regulatory and pricing pressures.

Take the motor market for example. According to research conducted by Consumer Intelligence, direct writers provided 45% of the top five cheapest quotes in June 2017. By April this year, that share had increased to 55%, a significant and worrying trend for brokers operating in this space.

In addition, the research shows that personal lines brokers have a shrinking underwriter base to work with in motor. In July 2015 brokers could choose from 35 insurers or MGAs but by March this year, that figure had decreased to 29.

So why would any broker or insurer persist with the broker model in personal?

Well, according to the latest Insurance Age Top 50 brokers in personal lines report, those brokers controlled approximately £4.75bn in GWP and have worth of £1bn in collective income.

Only the most cynical or deluded observers would see this as evidence of a dying distribution channel. So how are they doing it? Of course, many are competing and winning on aggregators, playing the direct writers at their own game, but the answer is far more nuanced than brokers using a blunt pricing tool to tackle the problem.

Fundamentals

Brokers are surviving in this market because they have stuck to the fundamentals that have seen them thrive for generations – customer contact and care, knowing their markets better than insurers, focusing on delivering good results for insurers and crucially, providing the advice to customers that is so often lacking in the digital age.

But what we are seeing now is the emergence of new broker models and traditional high street operators adapting to new demands and a shifting landscape. Amongst this, there are points of consistency regardless of business model – a conscious decision to pursue niche lines and the delivery of meaningful customer care and contact.

“We are a multi-niche business, serving local communities,” says Carl Shuker, group CEO of A-Plan, one of the few brokers who still maintain a nationwide branch network.

“Direct insurers are buying business via aggregators but we don’t operate on them – we have a very different model, embedded in our local communities and relying on word of mouth recommendations.”

On paper, this sounds like a pretty dated and risky approach to take in the age of instant gratification and 24/7 access.

But, as Shuker explains, there is still a large number of people out there who prize that personal contact and reassurance over self-service online, particularly those who fall outside of the aggregators’ rather limited question set.

“Customers want reassurance that they have the right policy and that their claim will be covered. They want to know that they will be treated fairly and can understand what the process will be.”

Doing digital

He points out that there is often an assumption that because they run a branch network, they don’t ‘do digital’: “We engage with our client base on social. Some is by niches, some by location”. The crucial point is that even when they are not face to face, they are still interacting where they know their current and potential customers are.

A-Plan are of course not alone making forays out into the digital world. More and more brokers are turning to digital channels to reach customers that traditionally would have been targeted via mail drops, outbound calling or above the line marketing.

Of course, pay per click (PPC) on Google has become the go-to marketing channel for brokers and direct writers alike, but brokers are increasingly turning to supplementary digital channels.

Complete Cover Group (formerly A&A Group) are going through something of a transformation. They are making the shift from a company that used numerous brands on aggregators (playing the direct writers at their own game), to one that is seeking to create a real connection between its customers using digital activity underpinned by a unified brand identity.

“We do use aggregators but we are starting to build up the PPC activity, search engine optimisation and using external agencies to help us target the right markets online in the right way,” explains Jonathan Braithwaite, associate director – business partnerships at Complete Cover Group.

“We recently partnered with two independent agencies who are helping us to build our online presence – building social media activity, using pay per click and creating dynamic content for our website. As far as I’m concerned, social media is absolutely vital to broker marketing.”

Keeping in contact

As the business delves deeper into the potential of online sales, Braithwaite is keen to stress the continued importance of call centres to their operation. He argues that by speaking directly to 90% of their new customers, not only are they able to lay the groundwork for an ongoing relationship, they are able to conduct data validation work on behalf of their insurer partners.

And it is by delivering value to both customers and insurers that the brokers making it in this market say they are able to thrive. Many brokers are convinced that having the right panel of underwriters is crucial to their ability to deliver what their clients need.

They need underwriting partners that understand what they are trying to achieve in the market to allow them to deliver the products and services that their clients are demanding. This selectiveness in choosing partners seems to be playing a key role in the development of a new breed of brokers.

Top tips for effective social media marketing From Siobhan Lipnicki, director, Buzz Lead Media Rules of Engagement Humour: Be funny, witty and entertaining.

Expertise: Be an authority on a subject, delivering interesting viewpoints and more detail than general news sources.

Breaking news: Be a reliable source of new information in your sector.

Useful information: Provide followers with practical tips and reminders. Be a helpful resource.

Behind the scenes: Deliver insights into your industry and workforce – the bits people don’t get to see. Target your audience carefully

What is your audience interested in? Where are they most likely to be on social media and at what times? Are there trends to jump on that your audience is keenly interested in? For paid campaigns, no matter how great the content is, you will struggle to get return on investment if you do not serve it to an appropriate audience. Get everyone involved

When social media becomes part of the agenda in all departments and cross-departmental meetings, that’s when the magic starts to happen. Staff members share content from their own feeds when they have been part of the process and watched the idea evolve – they become willing, public advocates for your business. Social media is not free

It takes planning, content creation, scheduling and analytics reporting. It takes research and proofing. It takes graphics design work, video/edit skills and subscriptions to applications and image libraries. Do what it says on the tin

Be social and network. It is beautiful in its simplicity. Enjoy it. If not, outsource it – there’s no need to do everything yourself.

Tech solutions

Carrot Insurance was one of the first brokers to adopt the use of telematics for young drivers. Launched in 2012, the model revolves around rewarding customers for exhibiting good driving habits and to date, Carrot has issued around £4m in customer rewards.

This says much for the level of customer interaction they are able to achieve (they estimate that customers are logging into the app to check scores and performance at least three times a week) but crucial to their ability to operate the model effectively has been a choosiness about the underwriters they work with.

“We work very closely with a few key capacity providers and we have a very close relationship with them, even sharing our data,” says Ed Rochfort, MD of Carrot.

“It’s important for us to work with a small, selective panel as the telematics market is so different to the mass market. You need customer engagement, to be able to undertake risk management activity and you need to work with the insurer to make the most out of the data you are providing them. You just can’t do that with a big panel and not every insurer has the appetite to work in that way anyway.”

But Bought By Many, a crowd sourced insurance platform, has taken this selectiveness to the next level. Rather than deal with insurers to provide the underwriting, they have turned the tables on insurers (so often accused of trying to cut the middle man out) by going straight to a reinsurer for their capacity.

“It was a two year endeavor,” explains Bought By Many CEO Steven Mendel. “We tried a few different approaches until we eventually found a way to do it and that was to write the business straight on to the balance sheet of the reinsurer, Munich Re.”

It is a unique approach to a unique business model. Describing themselves as a “full service broker”, Bought By Many creates online communities of individuals who share specific insurance needs and share the risk amongst themselves. Again, the focus here is upon targeting and catering for the non-standard risks that aggregator brands aren’t equipped to deal with.

In much the same way that companies such as A-Plan take pride in knowing their customers and their specific needs, Bought By Many has undertaken extensive research to understand what customers are looking for and where the gaps in service are.

“Rather than just assume what consumers want, you need to understand exactly what it is they are searching for,” says Mendel.

“We have access to a huge amount of insurance search data and we can tell you what people are searching for and how successful they were in that search. We use that data (billions of lines) of what people are searching for, what are they not finding and we create products and services that satisfy those unmet needs.”

Customer centric

Although Bought By Many is bundled into the ever more crowded insurtech space, what they are doing is fundamentally no different to what brokers have been doing for years – understanding the customer needs and providing a service that satisfies those needs.

So are traditional brokers finally going to be killed off, not by direct writers as often predicted, but by their younger, digital brothers?

Not at all. In fact, Tim Stout, business development director at Consumer Intelligence, argues that it is brokers who probably have the necessary mentality and ways of working to get the most out of partnering with a tech startup.

“Brokers are essentially entrepreneurial and can help push out the startup proposition quicker,” he says.

“Start-ups want to work with a company that has a similar viewpoint as they do and brokers who are specialist could work better with startups than the large insurers do. They don’t have the legacy systems, have a similar entrepreneurial spirit and can talk very personally to a particular niche customer base. That is exactly in line with the areas that startups have been targeting to date.”

In many respects, personal lines broking is exactly the same as it always has been – focused on the client, addressing specialist needs and built on a belief that developing closer relationships with customers will result in a better outcome for customers, brokers and underwriters.

The difference now is that technology is providing brokers with new ways to deliver on these time-honoured principles of doing business. We may be seeing more and more brokers engaging with clients and prospects on social but in reality, that is simply an amplified version of what they have always done face to face.

They are able to use data and insight to guide the development of their business where once there was a reliance on experience or hunches.

And by targeting niches, they are leaving the direct writers to continue cutting each other’s throats in a price-driven race to the bottom of a perpetually unprofitable mass market.

Ultimately, brokers are doing what they have always said they were good at – innovating, harnessing entrepreneurial endeavour and ensuring that the customer does not become the forgotten element in an increasingly transactional market.

At last, it seems, brokers are not only moving with the times, they are starting to beat direct writers at a completely new game.